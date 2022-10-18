WAEC tasks stakeholders to embrace ‘Digital Certificate Platform’

Kayode Olanrewaju

Ahead of the launching of the new WAEC Digital Certificate Platform, this week, the management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has called on the general public and all stakeholders to avail themselves advantages offered by the new product, designed to eliminate the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with manual procedures of certificate issuance and collection.

WAEC, Africa’s foremost examining board, in it’s over 70 years of existence, has continued to experience a paradigm shift in its technological advancement, as the Council has painstakingly leveraged on technology to improve its service delivery to stakeholders in diverse ways.

“The migration from physical registration of candidates to online registration, online verification of results, and online result printout, are some of the ground-breaking achievements recorded so far by the Council in its efficient service delivery,” the Council said in a statement.

The statement issued by the Acting Head, Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina further noted that in its quest to advancing the vision of encouraging academic and moral excellence, promoting sustainable human resource development and international cooperation, and meeting the growing global demands, as well as ensuring prompt service delivery, WAEC Nigeria is set to unveil the much-awaited WAEC Digital Certificate Platform.

This platform, she pointed out, is a mobile and web-based application that is designed specifically for candidates, individuals, institutions, and organisations and which holds powerful features that enable users to access, share, request, confirm certificates and recover forgotten WAEC candidates’ examination numbers.

“The West African Examinations Council is excited and thrilled to introduce this innovation at a time the global world has gone digital,” Adesina added, saying “this further proves that the Council maintains its vision of being a world-class examining body, which is adding value to the educational goals of its stakeholders by providing timely solutions to all the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with the academic certificates

