WAEC to Candidates, Parents: Shun ‘rogue website operators

The West African Examinations Council (WASSCE) yesterday expressed dismay over the unwholesome activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous elements in the course of conducting the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates. This was as the council said it is aware of the operations of these vile individuals, especially those it described as the ‘Rogue Website Operators,’ who the council noted, were hell-bent on sabotaging the noble efforts and concrete arrangements put in place by the examination body to ensure the successful conduct of the examination. WAEC, in a statement, entitled; “Re: Conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 – The Unwholesome Activities of Rogue Website Operators and Pitiable Patronage by some Candidates/Parents,” which a copy was made available to New Telegraph, yesterday regretted that the council was also aware that these individuals perpetrate their dastardly acts through various social media platforms.

 

