WAEC to commence Aug. 17, as secondary schools reopen Aug. 4

The Federal Government has given the nod to all secondary schools in the country to resume academic activities from August 4, 2020, for graduating classes only.

Also, the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has been scheduled to commence on August 17, 2020, in order to give students two weeks within which to prepare for the examinations.

These were part of decisions reached at the end of a virtual meeting held on Monday, between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), chief executives of examination bodies and proprietors of private schools.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director of Press and Information of the ministry, Bem Goong, stressed that the resumption would only be for SS3 students writing the (West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and the National Examinations Council (NECO)

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools’ across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

