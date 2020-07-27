Education

WAEC to commence Aug. 17, as secondary schools reopen Aug. 4

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has given the nod to all secondary schools in the country to resume academic activities from August 4, 2020, for graduating classes only.

Also, the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has been scheduled to commence on August 17, 2020, in order to give students two weeks within which to prepare for the examinations.

These were part of decisions reached at the end of a virtual meeting held on Monday, between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), chief executives of examination bodies and proprietors of private schools.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director of Press and Information of the ministry, Bem Goong, stressed that the resumption would only be for SS3 students writing the (West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and the National Examinations Council (NECO)

“Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only.

“Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools’ across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NGO rolls out ‘home learning kits’ for school children

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

    D etermined to actively engage school-age children and occupy them positively during this school closure due to the lockdown occasioned by the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic across the country, a non-governmental organisation, the Five Cowries Initiative (FCI), has rolled out “Home Learning Kits” for school children.     This is as schoolchildren […]
Education

Confusion over WASSCE cancellation

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

CONFUSION   Stakeholders in the education sector have expressed displeasure over last week’s, cancellation of WASSCE and suspension of schools’ reopening   NAPPS frowns over FG’s suspension of WASSCE, schools’ reopening NAPTAN: Parents are confused Stakeholders accuse minister of insensitivity NUT: We’re short of words, but still consulting SSANU: Govt has failed to show enough […]
Education

Next Rector’ll take over from where we stopped – ex-LASPOTECH Rector

Posted on Author with KAYODE OLANREWAJU

The immediate past Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, Mr. Oluyinka Sogunro spoke with KAYODE OLANREWAJU shortly before the expiration of his tenure, about his administration’s challenges, achievements, innovations by the institution and his expectations from the next Rector, among others     As the Rector of the polytechnic for five years, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: