WAEC to Stakeholders: Step up fight against exam malpractice

After five-day deliberation, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at its 70th Annual Council Meeting has called on stakeholders to step up the fight against examination malpractice, even as the Council was advised to commence preparations for the future, as the decades ahead would come with vastly different challenges and opportunities.

To this end, the Council, however, urged the governments to continue to sanitise and equip the school system towards optimal performance in the teaching/ learning process, as it expressed determination to deepen the fight against examination malpractice and other challenges confronting the operation of the 70-year-old examination body.

The 70th Annual Council Meeting, which took place between March 14 and 18 in Abuja, and which was declared open by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on behalf of President Muhammadu Biuhari, commended the collaborative efforts of the governments and relevant stakeholders at expanding access to quality education.

In his keynote address, President Buhari, who underscored the important role of WAEC in educational development in the country, stated that the survival and future successes of all institutions, including WAEC, would depend largely on how well they embraced technological innovations and their ability to reinvent themselves in the ever-changing world.

The President, who reiterated that though WAEC had over the years demonstrated the capacity and dynamism to evolve and remain relevant in an aggressively mutating world, said the examination body should embrace more innovations across the board.

Rising from the five-day meeting, the Council, which is the Governing Board of WAEC, also expressed delight over the initiatives being implemented to effectively address the critical challenges in the education sector, which according to it, include among others, the dearth of qualified teachers, high rate of out-ofschool children, inappropriate or outdated curriculum, and teachers’ resistance to rural posting, among others.

The Council, which meets once each year as the meeting is hosted in rotation among the five-member countries of The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra-Leone, however, considered the action plans presented by the Headquarters and National Offices for their operations in the current year.

The action plans received from the leaders of the five country delegations were reports on developments in the education sector in their respective countries, as they also commended the governments and relevant agencies for the various interventions aimed at improving the quality of education and performance in public examinations.

The high points of the event were the election of the Head of the Nigeria Delegation, Hajiya Binta Abdulkadir, as the Vice-Chairman of Council for one-year tenure; award of the WAEC International Excellence Award for Outstanding Performance in WASSCE for School Candidates in the year 2021 to the best three candidates, comprising two from Nigeria and one from Ghana.

They are Miss Isabella Chinasa Nweze, the first prize winner; Master Kwame Brako Asante (2nd prize) and Master Izuchukwu Godswill Edeani (3rd prize), who were selected among a total of 2,243,773 candidates who sat for the examination in the fivemember countries.

