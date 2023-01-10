Education

WAEC, UK-ENIC to deepen awareness on ‘Digital Certificate’

ENIC, a UK-based Recognition Agency, in collaboration with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is set to create awareness and educate stakeholders about the use, benefits and significance of the new digital certificate.

It is during a free webinar, being organised for the public on Wednesday as part of efforts to deepen the awareness about the newly introduced digital certificate platform for Nigeria and also to educate stakeholders more about its importance.

The New Digital Certificate was officially launched by WAEC on October 20, 2022, during which the Council assured stakeholders that the platform could be used to recover candidates’ forgotten/ lost examination numbers. The examination body, however, described the digital certificate “as a one-stop shop for access and validation of certificates,” whereby issues of result alteration would permanently cease to exist.

Speaking on the webinar, the further Council stated that the Head of National Office (HNO), Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Areghan, would provide an overview of the WAEC Digital Certificate platform, among other additional information during the online session.

 

Besides, the seminar, it was also learnt would also offer room for discussions about the future of students’ mobility from West Africa, and also demonstrate how the platform could be used by students, higher education institutions and third-party providers, as well as offer an opportunity to ask questions from members of WAEC and UK ENIC.

According to WAEC, about 30 million certificate holders, who had sat for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as far back as 1970 till date, would be able to access and share the original copies of their digital certificates from anywhere in the world.

This was as Areghan, who spoke about the uniqueness of the fresh milestone of the organisation, said that the platform had also solved the problem of delay, doubt and faking of certificates and results.

 

The HNO, however, informed stakeholders that the council’s new digital certificate platform was essentially developed in partnership with one of the world‘s foremost and credible security technology providers, Botosoft Technologies.

Areghan added that the platform was being implemented to streamline the issuance and verification of certificates from all over the world, saying that with the advent of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), there is a need to integrate technology with students’ lifestyles

 

