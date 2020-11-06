WAEC: We never withheld results of Rivers’ candidates

The management of the examination body, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday said that the Council did not withhold results of candidates from Rivers State over alleged indebtedness of the state government to the Council, saying that the results were released along those of other candidates in the country.

The examination body made the rebuttal following a publication in an online medium alleging that the results of candidates from Rivers State were being withheld as a result of the indebtedness of the Rivers State government to the West African Examinations Council. Acting Head, Public Affairs WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu, in a statement is-sued yesterday and made available to journalists, said: “The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a publication in an online medium, alleging that the results of candidates from Rivers State were being withheld as a result of the indebtedness of the Rivers State government to the West African Examinations Council.”

While insisting that there was no iota of truth in the allegation whatsoever, the statement however, added; “For the avoidance of doubt, the Council wishes to state that the results of candidates of Rivers State origin were released alongside those of other candidates on Monday, November 2, 2020.”

Ojijeogu, who reiterated that Rivers State government was not in any way indebted to the Council, stressed that; “The results of candidates from the state were never, and are not being withheld as alleged. “The West African Examinations Council, therefore, urges the Rivers State government, schools and candidates, as well as parents and other stakeholders in Rivers State to ignore the publication.”

Like this: Like Loading...