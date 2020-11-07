WAEC: We spent N1.5bn to conduct 2020 WASSCE

TheWest AfricaExaminations Council(WAEC), yesterday claimed it spent over N1.5 billion to conduct the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE). The Head, WAEC National Office in Nigeria, Mr. Areghan Patrick, who disclosed this in Abuja, at the 2021 budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, said over 1.5 million candidates sat for the examination, while 80,000 were engaged to mark the papers. He said each candidate paid N13, 900 as examination fee, adding that only registration and administration fees came to the council`s coffers.

He said WAEC is not a revenue generating body, but an assessment body that collects money to conduct examinations for students. Patrick, who said money collected from candidates does not belong to WAEC but service providers, said the council spends money in advance to conduct examinations, adding that any examination conducted had already been paid for by previous candidates. The council head said WAEC was currently having a deficit of N7 billion, adding that the council was not fully funded.

He pleaded that the 202O budget should be fully released to the council as money collected from students was not enough to conduct the examinations. Patrick said envelopes used in packing answer scripts after examinations were imported, adding that most items used to conduct examinations were usually imported, mathematical sets inclusive. In his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who commended the council for the great service to the nation, reiteratedthecommittee`s support for the council.

