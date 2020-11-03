News

WAEC withholds 215,149 results, records 65.24% pass

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed that 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Also, 215,149 candidates (13%) had their results withheld in connection with cases of examination malpractices. The results were released yesterday.

 

Head of the Nigeria National Office (NNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan, while announcing the results yesterday at the Yaba, Lagos, National Office of the Council, said 1,538,445 candidates sat for the examination in 19,129 recognised secondary schools in the country.

 

According to him, 1,338,348 candidates, representing 86.99 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and, or Mathematics.

 

When compared with the results of last year (2019), he said the 2020 results recorded a marginal improvement of 1.06 per cent against the 64.18 per cent recorded last year.

 

This, he attributed to preparation of schools and students, especially through online/virtual learning introduced as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. Areghan, however, said that 215,149 candidates had their results withheld.

 

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council for determination in due course. The committee’s decision will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools,” he noted.

He said that a total of 1,456,727 candidates had their results fully processed and released, while 81,718

