WAEC’s default on TIN stalled Sokoto’s engagement, not debt

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Sokoto State government yesterday revealed that contrary to the malicious claim by several news platforms that it is indebted to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) – thus the reason why it couldn’t enrol students for the body’s examinations in the past two years – it was the Council’s refusal to furnish it with details of its Tax Identifiincation Number (TIN) that made the government to look elsewhere.

Instead of supplying the state government with the required financial propriety code, WAEC chose to ask for an advance payment of 40 per cent on the 30,000 candidates proposed for sponsorship by the government last year. The state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Bello Guiwa, explained that the decline of interest to do business with WAEC after its failure to provide the TIN code, was in compliance with the State’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SIFTAS) programme, which stipulates for correctness in all financial dealings embarked upon by states and local government areas in the country.

 

Our Reporters

News

Sanwo-Olu: No going back on governance cost reduction

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday expressed his administration’s determination to reduce the cost of governance and promote inter-communication among agencies through provision of sustainable office infrastructure for its workforce. Despite the economic recession and dwindling financial resources occasioned by the COVID – 19 pandemic, Sanwo-Olu said the move was necessary to implement the T.H.E.M.E […]
News

Nwankudu: Endometriosis disorder affecting more women globally

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Founder of Endo- Survivors International Foundation (ESIF), an NGO raising awareness about endometriosis in Nigeria, has raised the alarm over the impact of endometriosis, stating that it is a chronic gynecological disorder, which affects approximately one in 10 women globally. Nwankudu, who spoke at a webinar themed: ‘Living Your Best Life with Endo’, said […]
News

Ogun 2023: Supporters besiege PDP Nat’l Secretariat as Segun Showunmi picks Governorship form

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… vow to ensure victory at poll A huge crowd of supporters besieged the Wadata House, National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday, as one of the party’s leading voices, Segun Showunmi, picked the nomination form for the Governorship of Ogun State in 2023. Showunmi, spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in […]

