WAEC’s default on TIN stalled Sokoto’s engagement, not debt

The Sokoto State government yesterday revealed that contrary to the malicious claim by several news platforms that it is indebted to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) – thus the reason why it couldn’t enrol students for the body’s examinations in the past two years – it was the Council’s refusal to furnish it with details of its Tax Identifiincation Number (TIN) that made the government to look elsewhere.

Instead of supplying the state government with the required financial propriety code, WAEC chose to ask for an advance payment of 40 per cent on the 30,000 candidates proposed for sponsorship by the government last year. The state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Bello Guiwa, explained that the decline of interest to do business with WAEC after its failure to provide the TIN code, was in compliance with the State’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SIFTAS) programme, which stipulates for correctness in all financial dealings embarked upon by states and local government areas in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...