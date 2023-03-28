WAEC’s Move For Technology-Driven Operation

Against the background of challenges and constraints facing the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria in the conduct of its operations and processes, there have been conscious efforts in the last few years to leverage on technology to change the narrative to bolster efficiency.

Therefore, in the need to strengthen and deepen integrity of its processes and operations, the 75-year- old examination body has embarked on several technology-driven efforts tailored at improving effective service delivery and seamless operations. Specifically, such efforts have in the last few years continued to receive a boost following the major leap taken by the Council to tackle the challenges of examination malpractice, fraud, fake certificate, miracle centres and other sundry examination scams perpetrated in the system by candidates and other stakeholders.

Determined to achieve a fraud-free examination process and enthrone a seamless operation, the Council has consistently leveraged the deployment of technology to address all perceived shortcomings in its operations with a view to improving service delivery. As part of the efforts to refocus the Council, WAEC last week recorded another major leap in its technology- driven initiative, when it launched the WAEC Educational Statistics (EDUSTAT) Platform, which is designed to ease access to quality data and insights in the educational sector.

The EDUSTAT platform, which is one of the series of products already launched by WAEC, according to the Council, is an innovation that will take the edge off the manual access to data by stakeholders, improve the quality of service delivery and generate more revenue for the Council.

With the new platform, universities and colleges could access data on enrolment and academic performance of their students, while the information could also be used to identify areas where additional resources are needed to support students and improve overall performance.

Unveiling the platform during the official launching at the New Hall, National Head Office, Yaba, Lagos, the Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan, said WAEC Nigeria, again has leveraged technology, detailed data analysis, and insights to establish itself as a leading light in the educational sector and a future brand by introducing the Educational Statistical Platform.

Speaking about the Council’s numerous technology-driven initiatives, the West African Examinations Council, he noted, is committed to its mission of remaining Africa’s foremost examining body by providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, and promoting sustainable human resource development and international cooperation.

The HNO, however, explained that lack of quality data has brought about inconsistencies and led to multiple data copies in education for many stakeholders, while incorrect data and absence of analytics have also resulted in false facts leading to bad decisions making and loss of revenue in some cases.

“WAEC identified these issues and sought to solve the problem through its new EDUSTAT product, which addresses poor infrastructure and the manual process of assessing educational insights and statistics,” Areghan said. However, in meeting the growing global demands for corporate organisations, areas where additional resources are needed to support students and improve overall performance. Besides, the platform provides researchers with a comprehensive and intuitive way to track and analyse educational statistics.

“Also, EDUSTAT is designed to be accessible to educators at all levels, from classroom teachers to school administrators and policymakers. With this platform, you can easily track student progress, identify areas of weakness, and make data-driven decisions to improve learning outcomes for all students.” The HNO, however, stated that WAEC recognises the importance of data privacy and security, saying therefore that it ensured that the platform was built with the highest standards of data protection in mind, ensuring that all data are kept confidential and secure at all times.

Describing the new educational statistics platform as a “game- changer” for educators and students, he expressed delight that the new era of educational technology would bring about a positive impact on the lives of students across the globe. Areghan said that unlike the waecdirect platform, the EDUSTAT, which he described as user-friendly and pocket-friendly, is for analysis of data and not to check or confirm candidates’ results. “It is not for checking individual candidate results, but analysis of results of a particular year, subjects and to compare performance of schools in subject level,” he said.

Speaking on candidates who made restitution and returned their certificates, the HNO, who said that WAEC did not force certificate, however, noted that the Council is empowered by law to withdraw the certificate of any candidate if cases of malpractice or fraud are established.

Demonstration

Demonstrating the use of the platform, the Product Manager of SIDMACH Technology Nig Ltd, Akintunde Opawole, said users of WAEC EDUSTAT on logging on to www.waec.edustat.ng to sign up, could select parameters, select their preferred method of report generation (Summaries, Charts, Maps, Trends), make payments, download and use the content for personal purpose, or send an email to support@edustat.ng.on phone or laptop computers.

He said the platform could be accessed or used by school owners or managers, government, policy makers, researchers, scholars, institutions as well as parents to make better policies, improve students/states’ performance in WAEC examinations, know the number of candidates, subject performance, compare performance, gender, number of passes in subject level, state enrolment/performance on yearly basis.

To access the EDUSTAT platform, users are to pay N15,000 by generating Payment Invoice through which a Payment Wallet is created. Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Managing Director, Sidmach Technologies Limited, Mr Chijioke Eke, who assured the Council and users of the security of the platform, said as essential as data is, it is renewable and sustainable. Also, he assured the examination body that Sidmach Technologies is readily available to comb the world for whatever technology-driven initiative to be deployed for improved efficient service delivery.

“Data is reliable, secured and the privacy has been complied with,” he said Other initiatives As part of efforts to reposition the Council activities, WAEC few years ago launched the waecdirect for result check, while in October, last year, the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform was launched for a seamless collection of certificates by its candidates anywhere they may be in the world.

Unarguably, the examination body that has continued to experience a paradigm shift in its technological advancement has also leveraged technology to improve its service delivery, particularly has so far facilitated the migration from physical registration of candidates to online registration, online verification of results, and online result printout are as some of the ground-breaking achievements recorded, and photograph embossment certificate.

The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform was introduced to advance the Council’s mission of encouraging academic and moral excellence, promoting sustainable human resource development and international cooperation, meeting the growing global demands, and ensuring prompt service delivery, The platform is a mobile and web-based application that is designed specifically for candidates, individuals, institutions, and organisations and holds powerful features that enable users to access, share, request, confirm certificates and recover forgotten WAEC candidates’ examination numbers.

Part of the objectives of the Digital Platform are to add value to the educational goals of its stakeholders by providing timely solutions to all the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with academic certificates, as well as creating an easier, instant and safer mode of accessing certificates by stakeholders, and to recover burnt, lost and damaged certificates.

“The benefits of this innovation are enormous, as candidates who have sat for the WASSCE in the past and present are able to access and share the original copies of their certificates with ease, the original copies of their certificates, which can be instantly confirmed from a credible and reliable source, regardless of the location,” the Council said. This is as institutions, organisations, and recruitment agencies can carry out bulk/ individual confirmation of certificates at once seamlessly, while the reliability and authenticity of this confirmation on the digital platform eliminate the chances of fraud.

Also the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform was designed to eliminate the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with the manual procedures of certificate issuance and collection.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Sunday, tagged: “WAEC Digital Certificate: Suspension of Manual Confirmation of Results,” the Council informed institutions, organisations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, and the general public that the Council would no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the WASSCE from 1999 till date.

According to WAEC, this is as the Council has launched the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform for a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates. “In addition, efforts are underway to expand the platform to accommodate candidates from 1980 and updates will be provided to the public as they become available.

The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform allows candidates to access, download, and share their original WAEC certificates. Institutions and organisations can also promptly and securely confirm the certificates of candidates,” the statement added. WAEC, therefore, implore stakeholders and the general public to utilise the digital certificate platform developed to ease the bottlenecks associated with the manual access and confirmation system, noting that certificates accessed and shared through the platform are authentic and sourced directly from the WAEC database.

