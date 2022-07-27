Sports

WAFCON 2022: Ajibade Ohale make Team of the Tournament

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF), has included the Super Falcons duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Osinachi Ohale in the Team of the Tournament at the just concluded Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

 

A veteran of Nigerian female football and four-time winner of the WAFCON, Ohale was a rock for the Falcons throughout the competition.

The 30-year-old Deportivo Alaves defender even picked up a woman of the match award for her brilliance in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Cameroon in the quarterfinals. While Ohale was excellent at the back, Atletico Madrid winger Rasheedat Ajibade was Nigeria’s brightest star in the attack.

The 2018 WAFCON winner finished as the tournament joint-top scorer with three goals. She netted her first in the Falcons’ 2-1 loss to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on matchday one. Ajibade, 22, also scored in the 4-0 humbling of Burundi on matchday three and got the winner in the shooting down of Cameroon.

Ohale and Ajibade join nine other stars from three other semifinalists to make up CAF’s best eleven for the 2022 Championship. South Africa, who won their first ever WAFCON trophy after beating hosts Morocco in the final, have four players in the team. Runners-up Morocco have three representatives, while bronze medalists Zambia have two players among Africa’s best XI.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Oshoala pledges better Falcons’ outing in Accra

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Captain Asisat Oshoala has promised that the Super Falcons will put up a better show when they confront their Ghanaian counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, in the second leg of their 12th Women AFCON qualifying fixture. A brace from Sweden – based Uchenna Kanu gave Nigeria a 2-0 lead from the first […]
Sports

Serie A: Juve’s Chiellini tests positive for Covid-19 before Napoli game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus suffered a blow ahead of next week’s Serie A game at home to Napoli after captain Giorgio Chiellini tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Italy defender Chiellini, who has played 11 games in all competitions for Juventus this season, said on Twitter last month that he had received his third dose of the […]
Sports

Rivers to inaugurate committee on Wike Pre-season Soccer Tourney

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Rivers State Ministry of Sports will on Monday, October 19, inaugurate a committee to organise the 2nd edition of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Tournament. The inauguration, expected to be performed by the Rivers Sports Commissioner, Hon Boma Iyaye, at the Conference Room of the Ministry, will have in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Sir […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica