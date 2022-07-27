WAFCON 2022: Ajibade Ohale make Team of the Tournament

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF), has included the Super Falcons duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Osinachi Ohale in the Team of the Tournament at the just concluded Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

A veteran of Nigerian female football and four-time winner of the WAFCON, Ohale was a rock for the Falcons throughout the competition.

The 30-year-old Deportivo Alaves defender even picked up a woman of the match award for her brilliance in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Cameroon in the quarterfinals. While Ohale was excellent at the back, Atletico Madrid winger Rasheedat Ajibade was Nigeria’s brightest star in the attack.

The 2018 WAFCON winner finished as the tournament joint-top scorer with three goals. She netted her first in the Falcons’ 2-1 loss to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on matchday one. Ajibade, 22, also scored in the 4-0 humbling of Burundi on matchday three and got the winner in the shooting down of Cameroon.

Ohale and Ajibade join nine other stars from three other semifinalists to make up CAF’s best eleven for the 2022 Championship. South Africa, who won their first ever WAFCON trophy after beating hosts Morocco in the final, have four players in the team. Runners-up Morocco have three representatives, while bronze medalists Zambia have two players among Africa’s best XI.

