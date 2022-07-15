Sports

WAFCON 2022: Ajibade shoots Falcons to World Cup

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN Comment(0)

Nigerian ladies beat Cameroon 1-0

Rasheedat Ajibade’s second-half strike earned victory for the Super Falcons in the keenly contested encounter at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca. With this result, the West Africans will now face hosts Morocco in the semi-final, while also picking one of Africa’s tickets to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be cohosted by Australia and New Zealand. Notwithstanding their poor record against the reigning African champions, the Indomitable Lionesses went into the game full of high hopes – having finished the group stage unbeaten.

Even at that, the Nigerians got off to a bright start as they dominated ball possession while the Central Africans were made to stay in their own half. Six minutes into the cracker, the first real chance fell to Randy Waldrum’s side – winning a freekick after Estelle Johnson fouled Francisca Ordega. Ngozi Okobi took the resultant kick but Ifeoma Onumonu headed wide. In the sparkless first half, Ajara Nchout Njoya was cautioned for bringing down captain Onome Ebi. Cameroon’s aggressive pattern of play gave Nigeria set piece opportunities, but they were unable to convert with Ashleigh Plumptre, Onumonu and Ajibade failing to find the net. Gabriel Zabo’s first attempt at goal came in the 26th minute but Michaela Batya’s tame header could not threaten goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie – who was rarely threatened.

Two minutes before the hour mark, another chance beckoned for Nigeria via another set piece, albeit, the combo between Ajibade and Plumptre did not work out. After a sluggish first 45 minutes, the Central Africans stepped up their game however, it was Waldrum’s Falcons who took a well-deserved lead through Ajibade in the 53rd minute. Okobi beat Johnson and Claudine Meffometou, then set up Gotham FC’s Onumonu who in turn sent a fine cross to the Atletico Madrid forward to head past goalkeeper Ange Bawou. That setback was a reality check for the Cameroonians who attacked in numbers, yet were unable to get past the Super Falcons backline.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

