WAFCON 2022: Ajibade steals the show in Morocco

Despite her somewhat sloppy show in their opening match loss to South Africa, an atmosphere of gloom enveloped the camp of the Super Falcons when Asisat Oshoala was ruled out of the tournament due to injury but the Nigerian ladies seem to have risen above that disappointment to keep up their hopes of claiming a record-extending 10th Women African Cup of Nations title. Scepticism went up among Nigerians about the chances of the Falcons picking the Women’s World Cup ticket let alone claiming the WAFCON title following their 2-1 loss to the Bayana Bayana. The criticism the ladies received and the fear expressed by their fans were justified if the lukewarm showing of the lads were considered with Oshoala receiving the biggest flaks.

She was a complete shadow of herself and a different proposition from the one Nigerians watch regularly with Barcelona. Despite that, her injury represented a major setback for the Nigerian side lacking in confidence following the poor start. However, the ladies have proved their strong mentality and have soldiered on admirably by winning all their subsequent matches. They responded to the setback with 2-0 win over an enterprising Botswana side before defeating Burundi 4-0 in their last group game.

The 1-0 victory in the gritty semifinal clash against the Lioness of Cameroon handed them the ticket to the World Cup. At the heart of the resurgence is Rasheedat Ajibade who has emerged as the best performer for the Nigerian side. The Atletico Femeni Star has replicated her club form in the tournament and ensured that Nigerians don’t miss the talismanic Oshoala. She has scored three goals with the same number of assists and she has even been named the Man of the match in the win over Cameroon. She scored the only goal of the match. She scored 10 goals in the 23 matches for her club in the La Liga last season and has continued to drive the ambition of the Nigerian team in WAFCON. Having bagged the World Cup ticket, Ajibade said the team’s focus is now shifted to winning the trophy.

“Nigeria could not afford to be absent for this meeting. There’s a new generation of Super Falcons, who arrive hungry and deserve for the world to see their talent. We know what we came here for, we want to leave with the cup, our decima,” she said. Humble, unassuming, Ajibade credited her teammates for her stride in the tournament so far, saying “I dedicate this trophy to my entire team. These girls are just fantastic. Without them, I will not be here before you with this reward,” Next, the Super Falcons face the passionate Moroccans and their fanatical home fans at Rabat’s Moulay Abdellah cauldron in the semifinals next Monday.

