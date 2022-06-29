Sports

WAFCON 2022: Amstel Malta Ultra charges Falcons to go for glory in Morocco

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official Malt drink for the Nigeria national women’s team, the Super Falcons have charged the team to go all out for glory at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco from 2nd – 23rd July.

 

 

The Super Falcons who are record nine-time African champions departed for Morocco on Monday in high spirits and the Brand believes coach Randy Waldrum and the Ladies will make the country proud.

 

Amstel Malta Ultra from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc has been a keen supporter of the Nigerian National Women’s team since February of 2018 and would be doing more as the team begins their campaign in Morocco next Monday.

Brand Manager Amstel Malta, Maire Abia-Bassey said the Super Falcons have shown great promise with their unrelenting work ethics and while she admits they would face a stern test in Morocco, she remains positive they would conquer the continent once more.

“We are very proud to be one of the few brands that has thought it wise to support our ladies the best way we can, we are backing them to go all the way not just to qualify for the World Cup but return with the trophy again” Maire stated.

 

Already the Super Falcons coach has named what many believe is a decent squad capable of winning the top prize in Morocco and asserting Nigeria’s dominance as number one in Africa and a force to reckon with in the world.

 

 

