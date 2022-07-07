WAFCON 2022: Amstel Malta Ultra tips Falcons to bounce back against Botswana

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official Malt drink of the Super Falcons, is very positive the Nigeria women’s team will return to winning ways today (Thursday) at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. After Monday’s faulty start against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, the Super Falcons need an outright win today against Botswana to get their campaign back on track. Unlike the Super Falcons who lost 2-1 in their opening game, debutants Botswana recorded a 4-2 win over Burundi to go top in Group C.

However, Amstel Malta Ultra believes the Super Falcons have learnt from the mistakes made against South Africa and would be puttingupanimproveddisplayagainst Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang’s side. While reiterating Amstel Malta’s unflinching support for the Super Falcons, the Senior Brand Manager, Maire Abia-Bassey, noted that one of the hallmarks of true champions is the ability to come out stronger from initial setbacks. The Amstel Malta Brand Manager said she believes the Super Falcons will get it right against Botswana and would make Nigerians proud again. “No one expected the Super Falcons to have it all easy in Morocco but we remain confident in their ability to surmount every obstacle and make it all the way to achieve their dream for a 10th title” she stated.

