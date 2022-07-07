Sports

WAFCON 2022: Amstel Malta Ultra tips Falcons to bounce back against Botswana

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official Malt drink of the Super Falcons, is very positive the Nigeria women’s team will return to winning ways today (Thursday) at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. After Monday’s faulty start against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, the Super Falcons need an outright win today against Botswana to get their campaign back on track. Unlike the Super Falcons who lost 2-1 in their opening game, debutants Botswana recorded a 4-2 win over Burundi to go top in Group C.

However, Amstel Malta Ultra believes the Super Falcons have learnt from the mistakes made against South Africa and would be puttingupanimproveddisplayagainst Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang’s side. While reiterating Amstel Malta’s unflinching support for the Super Falcons, the Senior Brand Manager, Maire Abia-Bassey, noted that one of the hallmarks of true champions is the ability to come out stronger from initial setbacks. The Amstel Malta Brand Manager said she believes the Super Falcons will get it right against Botswana and would make Nigerians proud again. “No one expected the Super Falcons to have it all easy in Morocco but we remain confident in their ability to surmount every obstacle and make it all the way to achieve their dream for a 10th title” she stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles leave for Freetown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles are presently at the airport in Benin, the Edo State capital, preparing to leave for Freetown where they are scheduled to play Sierra Leone’s Lone Star in the return leg of their AFCON 2021 qualifier on Tuesday. The three-time African champions are under pressure to redeem their image after allowing a […]
Sports

Pele hospitalised in the past six days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Brazil icon Pele has been in hospital for the last six days with an undisclosed health issue.   The 80-year-old is not believed to be seriously ill and is undergoing routine checks in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, according to reports in his homeland.   Pele’s business manager, Joe Fraga, told Reuters: “Full battery of […]
Sports

HiFL 2021 Round of 16: LAUTECH set to shut down FUTMINNA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

LAUTECH Hunters will attempt to shut down the FUTMINNA Transformers in Ogbomoso as matches in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) kicks off Wednesday. Across four centres, teams spread across eight universities will hope for favourable score lines that will put them in good standing going into the second […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica