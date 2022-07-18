WAFCON 2022: Banyana book final spot with late win over Zambia

Linda Motlhalo converted a controversial late penalty as South Africa booked their place in the final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 victory over Zambia in Casablanca on Monday night.

Banyana Banyana were awarded the spot-kick after the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee as Jermaine Seoposenwe seemingly ran into defender Martha Tembo, who had stood her ground.

Referee Lidya Tafesse waved play on, but at the next stop in play she was persuaded to reverse her decision by the VAR in what seemed a soft award.

Motlhalo drilled the spot-kick low into the net having missed from 12-yards earlier in the competition against Burundi, as Banyana now wait to see whether they will face host Morocco or perennial foes Nigeria in Saturday’s decider.

They have already beaten the Super Falcons in the group stages, but lost the 2018 final to the west Africans, one of the five defeats in the continental decider. They have yet to pick up gold.

Zambia will now look for the consolation of the bronze medal after they failed to win a game they dominated for large parts, especially the first half.

Ochumba Lubandji had an excellent chance to open the scoring inside the first 10 minutes but with just goalkeeper Andile Dlamini to beat, she fired wide of the target.

Zambia continued to look the most likely to score and captain Grace Chanda fired in a shot that was straight at Dlamini, and then missed a low cross minutes later.

Banyana were missing the pace of injured Thembi Kgatlana as an outlet up front, and when they were in possession struggled to break down the Copper Queens’ defence as the Zambians piled numbers back.

Their intention was clear as they tried to hit Banyana on the break and certainly caused some alarm.

It was against the run of play when South Africa were awarded a penalty by Tafesse for a clear foul on Noxolo Cesane, but on this occasion the VAR corrected the decision to a free-kick after the initial contact was outside the box. It was a fair enough call.

Seoposenwe took the set-piece but the shot was deflected wide and the danger cleared for Zambia.

Cesane then laid on a superb cross for substitute Hildah Magaia, but she failed to get on the end of the delivery and instead clattered the ball into goalkeeper Catherine Musonda.

Chanda flashed another shot wide with Dlamini beaten, while at the other end Musonda made a brilliant stop to deny Magaia when it looked certain she would score.

But Banyana got their piece of good fortune from the officials late in the piece as Motlhalo slotted her penalty in the fourth minute of injury-time.

*Courtesy: Mzansi Football

