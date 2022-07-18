Sports

WAFCON 2022: Banyana book final spot with late win over Zambia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Linda Motlhalo converted a controversial late penalty as South Africa booked their place in the final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 victory over Zambia in Casablanca on Monday night.

Banyana Banyana were awarded the spot-kick after the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee as Jermaine Seoposenwe seemingly ran into defender Martha Tembo, who had stood her ground.

Referee Lidya Tafesse waved play on, but at the next stop in play she was persuaded to reverse her decision by the VAR in what seemed a soft award.

Motlhalo drilled the spot-kick low into the net having missed from 12-yards earlier in the competition against Burundi, as Banyana now wait to see whether they will face host Morocco or perennial foes Nigeria in Saturday’s decider.

They have already beaten the Super Falcons in the group stages, but lost the 2018 final to the west Africans, one of the five defeats in the continental decider. They have yet to pick up gold.

Zambia will now look for the consolation of the bronze medal after they failed to win a game they dominated for large parts, especially the first half.

Ochumba Lubandji had an excellent chance to open the scoring inside the first 10 minutes but with just goalkeeper Andile Dlamini to beat, she fired wide of the target.

Zambia continued to look the most likely to score and captain Grace Chanda fired in a shot that was straight at Dlamini, and then missed a low cross minutes later.

Banyana were missing the pace of injured Thembi Kgatlana as an outlet up front, and when they were in possession struggled to break down the Copper Queens’ defence as the Zambians piled numbers back.

Their intention was clear as they tried to hit Banyana on the break and certainly caused some alarm.

It was against the run of play when South Africa were awarded a penalty by Tafesse for a clear foul on Noxolo Cesane, but on this occasion the VAR corrected the decision to a free-kick after the initial contact was outside the box. It was a fair enough call.

Seoposenwe took the set-piece but the shot was deflected wide and the danger cleared for Zambia.

Cesane then laid on a superb cross for substitute Hildah Magaia, but she failed to get on the end of the delivery and instead clattered the ball into goalkeeper Catherine Musonda.

Chanda flashed another shot wide with Dlamini beaten, while at the other end Musonda made a brilliant stop to deny Magaia when it looked certain she would score.

But Banyana got their piece of good fortune from the officials late in the piece as Motlhalo slotted her penalty in the fourth minute of injury-time.

*Courtesy: Mzansi Football

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

W/ Cup playoffs: Akpoborie wants Super Eagles reorganised

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

As the Super Eagles await to know their opponents in the Qatar 2002 World Cup playoffs, ex-international Jonathan Akpoborie has advised the technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure the team is re-organized, warning that the present tactics being applied by Gernot Rohr will not do the country any good. The Super Eagles, […]
Sports

48 players jostle for General Adebayo Tennis Masters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 48 players will feature at the 1st General Adeyinka Adebayo South- West Junior Tennis Masters scheduled to hold in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. The tournament meant for U-14 and U-16 players will involve all the six South-West States namely Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and host, Ekiti, and it will serve-off […]
Sports

Pillars tackle Wolves after 17-hour road trip

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Jigawa Stars outshine Lobi Stars 2-1 in NPFL round 2 opener Kano Pillars will be guests of Warri Wolves Sunday afternoon in MatchDay 20 of the 2021 NPFL, after spending 17 hours on the road to the match venue. The Media Officer of Pillars, Malam Rilwanu  Idris Malikawa said the ‘Masu gida’ boys who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica