WAFCON 2022: Falcons coach adjusts target after clinching W’Cup ticket

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has revealed that his target is to win the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria continued their push for a tenth continental title with a hardfought 1-0 victory against Cameroon. The Super Falcons started the tournament on the wrong foot, losing their opening match to South Africa. However, they have picked themselves up since that defeat, securing emphatic wins against Botswana and Burundi. The Super Falcons continued with their brilliance in the quarterfinals, beating one of the tournament favorites Cameroon.

Rasheedat Ajibade’s perfect- placed header which sailed into the goalposts ensured a semifinal spot at the WAFCON and a World Cup berth for Nigeria. Nigeria take on hosts Morocco for a place in the finals, but Waldrum is looking farther than that. “Above all, I am proud of my team,” Waldrum said after the game against Cameroon as per Africa top sports. “The most difficult thing for a team is to get to this point (semi-final). “We had difficulties from the be- ‘Oasis Sports Academy’ll take youths off the streets’ WAFCON 2022: Falcons coach adjusts target after clinching W’Cup ticket ginning, to overcome pitfalls. But the players defended themselves and found a way to win. Honestly, we are very excited to be qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

“Tonight we celebrate this success in a minimal way because we are preparing for the next goal is to win the tournament. The game against Morocco promises to be an interesting matchup, as they would have the home advantage. Also, the Moroccans have won all four of their games in the tournament. However, the Super Falcons would look to show their superior quality when both teams square off on Monday.

 

