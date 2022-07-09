Sports

WAFCON 2022: First Falcons goal excite Ucheibe basking

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Falcons midfielder Christy Ucheibe has expressed her elation at scoring her first goal for Nigeria in their 2-0 victory against Botswana on Thursday. Nigeria suffered a 2-1 loss to South Africa in their opening game of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. And they needed a victory in their second game against Botswana to keep their dreams of a tenth Nations Cup title alive. The Super Falcons started on a bright note and were rewarded with a goal from Ifeoma Onumonu in the first half. Coach Randy Waldrum introduced Benfica star Ucheibe as a replacement for veteran Rita Chikwelu at halftime.

The 21-year-old did not waste time in registering her presence, as she jumped highest to head in a Toni Payne corner to give Nigeria a 2-0 victory. After the game, Ucheibe took to social media to share her elation at scoring her first goal for the nine-time African champions. For Ucheibe, the growth has been steady. The 21-year-old represented Nigeria at the youth level, and this year’s WAFCON is her first with the Super Falcons. Nigeria take on Burundi- the weeping girls of the group in their final game on Sunday. And Ucheibe would look to spur the team to victory.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

