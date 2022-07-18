WAFCON 2022: Nigeria, Morocco in tough war in Rabat

The stage is set for what should be an interesting, engaging and thrilling encounter at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Morocco’s administrative capital, as from 9pm, when cup holders, Nigeria, and much-improved host nation, Morocco go to battle in the second semifinal match of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations competition in Rabat on Monday night. An intimidating cauldron and a highly-motivated opposition are among the challenges nine-time champions Nigeria would be up against today. Today night’s spectacle will see the Falcons aim for their 10th Final Match of the Women AFCON, since the competition was launched as a biennial event in Nigeria 24 years ago. They have never failed to win a final match, and victory over Cameroon on Thursday affirmed that they had never failed to reach the tournament’s last four. The Falcons have also gone ahead to win nine titles in 11 finals before Morocco 2022, have taken part in all editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in addition to playing in three editions of the Olympic Women’s Football Tournament, and have become a global brand. South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Zambia’s Copper Queens will play the first semifinal at the Complexe Mohamed V in Casablanca as from 6pm, also on Monday.
Related Articles
Nasarawa players boycott training over unpaid salaries
Players of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Nasarawa United Thursday boycotted training over unpaid salaries. The players refused to come out for training on Thursday morning claiming that they are being owed four months salaries. The Solid Miners are due to take on newcomers, Gombe United in matchday 2 of the 2021/2022 NPFL season. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN promises more for tennis tournament
as Adegoke aims to dethrone Quadra Two -time champion Sarah Adegoke is determined to reclaim her women singles title from holder Oyinlomo Quadre as the Central Bank of Nigeria promises to keep supporting the CBN Tennis tournament which got underway in Abuja on Monday. Adegoke lost the opportunity to claim the crown […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sports ministry constitutes 7-man Reconciliatory C’ttee for Basketball Federation
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has constituted a seven-man reconciliatory committee to resolve the lingering crises rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF). In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ismaila Abubakar, the ministry gave the terms of reference of the committee as looking into the claims of the contending parties for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)