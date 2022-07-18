Sports

WAFCON 2022: Nigeria, Morocco in tough war in Rabat

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The stage is set for what should be an interesting, engaging and thrilling encounter at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Morocco’s administrative capital, as from 9pm, when cup holders, Nigeria, and much-improved host nation, Morocco go to battle in the second semifinal match of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations competition in Rabat on Monday night. An intimidating cauldron and a highly-motivated opposition are among the challenges nine-time champions Nigeria would be up against today. Today night’s spectacle will see the Falcons aim for their 10th Final Match of the Women AFCON,  since the competition was launched as a biennial event in Nigeria 24 years ago. They have never failed to win a final match, and victory over Cameroon on Thursday affirmed that they had never failed to reach the tournament’s last four. The Falcons have also gone ahead to win nine titles in 11 finals before Morocco 2022, have taken part in all editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in addition to playing in three editions of the Olympic Women’s Football Tournament, and have become a global brand. South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Zambia’s Copper Queens will play the first semifinal at the Complexe Mohamed V in Casablanca as from 6pm, also on Monday.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

