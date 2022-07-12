Sports

WAFCON 2022: Waldrum happy with Falcons’ improvement

…as Ohale targets Cameroon’s scalp in quarters

 

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has expressed his happiness over the improvement noticed in the team after their victory against Burundi in the final group game of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Nigeria defeated Burundi 4-0 to finish second in Group C behind South Africa to secure a place in the quarter final, thereby setting up a date with another rival, Cameroon.

 

The Super Falcons started the competition with a 2-1 loss against South Africa before defeating Botswana 2-0 in their second game for their first win of the competition. Speaking on the performance of the team, Waldrum said the team continue to improve game after game.

 

“We played very well in the first half and were in control of the game, but then we became a bit sloppy in the second half,” he said. “There is definitely room for improvement, but I like the trajectory of the team so far. We are improving in every game that we play. “I’m happy with the way the players have reacted to our last two games because we execute our plans well.

 

We have urgency in the way that we play. “We have also given an opportunity to younger players to get a feel of the tournament so that we can also rest some of the players that have played heavy minutes.

 

“We have talent that is very beneficial. We have more good players to select from. I have confidence in what we are doing and we are in a really good place.”

 

Meanwhile, Woman of the Match against Burundi, Osinachi Ohale, has said they as a team are ready to take on Cameroon in the quarter final. The 30-year-old defender said it was a moral boosting result and performance against Burundi.

 

She said: “We were at a crucial stage of the tournament so it was very important for us to play the way we did and we know how much it means to us.”

 

