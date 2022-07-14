WAFCON 2022: World Cup ticket at stake as S’ Falcons face-off against Cameroon’s Lionesses

The Women’s World Cup ticket will be at stake when the Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Lionesses of Cameroon in one of the quarterfinal games at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Today’s spectacle in Casablanca is expected to be explosive, but Nigeria captain, Onome Ebi, says the Falcons are up for the challenge. “Of course, we know what to expect. The Cameroonians also want to go to the World Cup. But we have never missed the World Cup and we won’t start now. Our eyes are fully focused on Australia & New Zealand, and then we can start talking about the trophy.”

The coach of the team, Randy Waldrum, was also full of confidence as he announced the team’s readiness against Cameroon. “We are ready to face Cameroon,” Waldrum said. All four teams that make the semifinals at the ongoing continental championship in Morocco would have picked automatic tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia & New Zealand next year.

A 2-1 defeat at the hands of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in their opening match of Group C last week Monday somewhat dimmed the shine of the Super Falcons, but they rose stoutly to the occasion and won their other two matches with six points and six goals advantage shooting them to the last eight. Both countries flew Africa’s flag at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Canada and at the last edition in France three years ago, but Nigeria are the untouchables, being one of only six countries on the planet to have participated in all eight editions of the quadrennial global showpiece. Meanwhile, nine-time African champions Nigeria will fly to the United States of America for a two-match tour against the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) in the month of September.

