WAFCON: After opening day flop, Falcons battle to maintain dominance

n Monday Nigeria’s Super Falcons suffered a 2-1 defeat in their opening match of the Women Africa Nations Cup taking place in Morocco. This evening the Falcons take on the top team in the group, Botswana and only a win will be good enough to keep the team in the competition. Botswana defeated Burundi 4-2 in their opening match to top the group with South Africa second also with three points while Falcons are third with zero points and Burundi in the rear also with no point.

The Women’s AFCON kicked off on July 2nd and no doubt, the stakes are very high just as all eyes are still on the Super Falcons despite the disappointment of the opener. Hosts Morocco defeated a rugged and hard-fighting Burkina Faso team 1-0 in their own open match. Morocco have a good developmental programmes across all national teams and their team cannot be underrated just as teams like Ghana, South Africa and Cameroon are still strong enough to fancy their chances of upstaging the Falcons. In the Aisha Buhari Women Invitational tournament, which held in Lagos last September, the Banyana Banyana team defeated Falcons 4-2 and followed up with another win in Morocco to show they are also top on the bill on the continent on current form As the tournament progresses, we recall that the parting words of the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, to the team were very apt.

He said: “There is a need to go all out there and conquer; it is something you are used to because you have the spirit, the energy and the aura of champions. You have won this trophy nine times out of 11 and you have to go for the 10th with equal passion and desire. “Surely, there will be teams that would believe they can topple you from your throne; from your position as champions.

I have no doubt that you have the capacity to deal with every opposition and emerge champions once more.” We share the optimism of the NFF boss but the defeat suffered against the Banyana Banyana on Monday was enough to cast doubts over the ability of the team to win its 10th title. In Morocco, Onome Ebi with her wealth of experience is expected to lead the Falcons to victory. She has featured for Nigeria in five World Cups and six Nations Cups over the past two decades with so much guts and dedication.

It will be a big one for her to lift the trophy for Nigeria on the final day of the competition and the Falcons, as champions, should be ready for any opposition Coach Randy Waldrum is expected to bring out the best from the young players in the team who will do the running and the aggression in the opposition area. Falcons are still favourites for the trophy but the women’s game on the continent is getting more and more competitive. And so the Nigerian ladies must double their efforts and must not underrate any opposition in Morocco. Women’s football is fast gathering greater momentum across the continent and even beyond. In the past, North African countries were not interested as they took it as a sport that could affect their religion, Islam. A Tunisian national female team came to Lagos to compete with the Falcons and the ladies wore hijabs and track downs.

It was an easy match for the Nigerians because their opponents were just running about without knowing the elementary things to do on the pitch. The story is different today, the North Africans are in it and they compete keenly. In the race to Morocco 2022, the Super Falcons defeated Ghana 3-0 on aggregate after which they also beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 also on aggregate. They won 2-0 in Nigeria and lost 1-0 away. Every country is working towards developing the game at the women’s level. It was a shock only last month when the Flamingoes, national U-17 female team, could only beat Ethiopia 1-0 on aggregate. The lone goal was scored in Addis Ababa while the return leg ended without any goal in Abuja. We are aware that the Super Falcons enjoy a very rich history on the continent.

The Nigerian ladies have won the African title nine out of the 11 times it has been staged. From one generation to the other, the Falcons have maintained dominance in women’s football on the continent but taking a step further to be among the best in the world is yet to be achieved. No doubt, the gap between the Falcons and other teams on the continent has been narrowing.

They have to dig deep to win crucial games and this was not the case before now. The unbeaten run of the team is also no longer there as countries like Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa have beaten the Falcons at one time or the other in competitive games. We expect the Falcons to bounce back with a win today over Botswana and another win over Burundi but we make bold to say the South Africans have a psychological edge over Nigeria in recent times and should both teams met again, Onome Ebi and her colleague will have to double efforts to be able to beat the mobile and youthful team.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...