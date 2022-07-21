WAFCON: Crisis rocks Falcons camp over unpaid bonuses

…as sports ministry calm nerves

The camp of the Super Falcons competing at the ongoing Women African Nations Cup was engulfed in crisis yesterday in Casablanca as the nine-time African champions boycotted their early morning training due to non-payment of outstanding bonuses and allowances. The technical crew officials led by Randy Waldrum were shell shocked as the team which lost to host Morocco on Monday in an energy-sapping semifinals refused to file in for the Wednesday training session. Authoritative sources revealed that the players who played nine men against 11 for over 50 minutes in the crucial semis and only lost on penalties were irked that the officials of the Nigeria Football Federation on the ground were yet to pay them their bonuses and allowances despite their efforts in the ongoing WAFCON.

The players and officials arrived Casablanca from Rabat on Tuesday and were hoping to start preparation for their Third Place match against Copper Queens of Zambia billed for Friday before the surprise boycott on Wednesday. The development went viral on social media also on Wednesday as some placed the blame on the doorstep of the ministry of sports. In a swift reaction, Toyin Ibitoye, Special Assistant on Multimedia to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, said: “FMYSD has presented NFF’s request on financial intervention to the relevant quarters and its receiving urgent attention. FMYSD does not deal directly with players on allowances and bonuses. The Federation does. We urge for patience. The most important thing right now is that the issue is being resolved.

The processes for receiving funds from the Government take time and the team now understands this. Both the @NigeriaFMYS and @thenff are working to ensure things move at a faster pace.” This development is however embarrassing to the country as history shows that the NFF raises money for such competitions while the processes of getting government fund are ongoing. “It is sad we allowed this issue get this far. There is a way NFF gets the money and collect later or they should have made the request earlier. This is bad,” a source at the federation said. It will be recalled that similar thing happened to the Falcons after winning the WAFCON in 2016 as them held to the trophy and locked themselves up in an hotel for over one week in Abuja.

