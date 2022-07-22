Sports

WAFCON: Nigeria, Zambia third-place match live on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Copper Queens of Zambia for the bronze medal at the third place play-off match of the 2022 Total Energies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) showing on DStv and GOtv. The tie which is set to take place at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca will be showing on SuperSport Football Plus & SuperSport variety 4 (DStv channel 202 & 209) and Super- Sport Select 2 (GOtv channel 34) at 9pm. The Nigerian team will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to make a tenth final appearance after they lost the semi-final match against Morocco by a 5-4 penalty shootout scoreline.

On the other hand, the Zambians will also be desperate to go home with the bronze after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, courtesy of a last-minute penalty by Linda Motlhalo. The Super Falcons will be without their star forward, Rasheedat Ajibade and midfielder Halimatu Ayinde for this crunch match, after both players got marching orders during the semi-final match. Meanwhile, history will be made on Saturday night when the winner of the final contest between Morocco and South Africa will be crowned the champions of the female continental tournament for the first time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Havertz double boosts Chelsea’s top-four hopes, leaves Fulham in trouble

Posted on Author Reporter

*Brighton close to safety after beating Leeds *Man City beat Palace, could win title this weekend Kai Havertz scored twice to boost Chelsea’s grip on a Champions League place and send Fulham closer to Premier League relegation. The German, one of five changes in between the Blues’ Champions League semi-final legs against Real Madrid, latched […]
Sports

NFF endorses Owumi as LMC’s CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has approved the recommendation of the League Management Company (LMC) for the appointment of Mr Davidson Owumi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the organizing body for the Nigeria Professional Football League. Owumi, who has had a stellar career both as a player […]
Sports

World number one Swiatek into Rome Open final

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning run to 26 matches with a quarter-final victory over Bianca Andreescu in the Italian Open. Poland’s Swiatek, the reigning champion in Rome, beat Andreescu 7-6 (7-2) 6-0. She cruised through the second set after Canadian Andreescu had forced a tie-break from 5-3 down in the opener. Meanwhile, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica