WAFCON: Nigeria, Zambia third-place match live on DStv, GOtv

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Copper Queens of Zambia for the bronze medal at the third place play-off match of the 2022 Total Energies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) showing on DStv and GOtv. The tie which is set to take place at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca will be showing on SuperSport Football Plus & SuperSport variety 4 (DStv channel 202 & 209) and Super- Sport Select 2 (GOtv channel 34) at 9pm. The Nigerian team will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to make a tenth final appearance after they lost the semi-final match against Morocco by a 5-4 penalty shootout scoreline.

On the other hand, the Zambians will also be desperate to go home with the bronze after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, courtesy of a last-minute penalty by Linda Motlhalo. The Super Falcons will be without their star forward, Rasheedat Ajibade and midfielder Halimatu Ayinde for this crunch match, after both players got marching orders during the semi-final match. Meanwhile, history will be made on Saturday night when the winner of the final contest between Morocco and South Africa will be crowned the champions of the female continental tournament for the first time.

