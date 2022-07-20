Sports

WAFCON: Waldrum slams officiating after semifinals defeat

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum took a jibe at officiating after two of his players were sent off in their semifinal loss to Morocco in the ongoing Women African Cup of Nations on Monday. Super Falcons’ quest to land a 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title came to a painful end on Monday after the ninetime winners suffered an excruciating 5-4 penalties defeat to the Atlas Lionesses at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium The Falcons were reduced to nine women after Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were both sent off in the second half following clumsy tackles. The win was the first ever for the Lionesses against the defending champions, after previously losing 8-0 at the 1998 edition of the WAFCON in Kaduna and 6-0 at the 2000 edition in South Africa to their foes.

A forced own goal from Yasmin Mrabet gave the Falcons the lead in the 62nd minute, but parity was restored when Sanaa Mssoudy fired in a shot from close range after the Falcons defence failed to clear their lines, with Chiamaka Nnadozie, in goal for the Falcons, spilling a cross from the right flank.

Ifeoma Onumonu then sent her effort straight at goalkeeper Khadija Er- Rmichi in the ensuing penalty shootout, the only play to miss her kick, to hand the hosts their biggest victory in women football. Waldrum said he could get onto ble if he complained about officiating but he suggested the of the match officials left much to be desired.

 

