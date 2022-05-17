WAFU B CHAMPIONSHIP: F’ Eagles seek ticket to Egypt 2023

Group B winners Nigeria will on Tuesday confront the second –placed team in Group A, Cote d’Ivoire in the second semi-final of the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic.

At stake is a ticket to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, already scheduled for 18th February – 12th March. Only the two finalists from the WAFU B tournament will qualify for the eight-team finals in Egypt.

Ladan Bosso’s wards will file out against the Ivorians at the Stade General Seyni Kountché at 8pm, after the first semi-final between Benin Republic and Burkina Faso at the same venue. Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi scored the goals that consigned African champions Ghana to a 2-0 defeat last Sunday, before the Flying Eagles drew 2-2 with Burkina Faso on Wednesday. The latter’s 2-1 defeat of Ghana earned them a place in the last four.

