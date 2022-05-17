Sports

WAFU B CHAMPIONSHIP: F’ Eagles seek ticket to Egypt 2023

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Group B winners Nigeria will on Tuesday confront the second –placed team in Group A, Cote d’Ivoire in the second semi-final of the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic.

 

At stake is a ticket to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, already scheduled for 18th February – 12th March. Only the two finalists from the WAFU B tournament will qualify for the eight-team finals in Egypt.

 

Ladan Bosso’s wards will file out against the Ivorians at the Stade General Seyni Kountché at 8pm, after the first semi-final between Benin Republic and Burkina Faso at the same venue. Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi scored the goals that consigned African champions Ghana to a 2-0 defeat last Sunday, before the Flying Eagles drew 2-2 with Burkina Faso on Wednesday. The latter’s 2-1 defeat of Ghana earned them a place in the last four.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets arrive Douala for clash with Cameroon’s Lionesses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s U20 Girls, Falconets will fly into the city of Douala on Thursday ahead of a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, fourth round, first leg encounter against their Cameroonian counterparts, scheduled for Saturday, January 22 at the Stade Japoma. This fixture, being the penultimate round of the qualification series, is guaranteed to produce fireworks in […]
Sports

Rangnick has turned Man United into a laughing stock – Former Chelsea star, Cundy

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says players don’t want him Former Chelsea star, Jason Cundy has said that Manchester United players do not want their manager, Ralf Rangnick and his style at the club. Reports in England suggest that there is a brewing crisis at Manchester United as the players have ‘no belief’ in Ralf Rangnick. Ever since he replaced […]
Sports

Madrid, Juve convinced Pogba still unsettled at Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United this summer remains in doubt. The midfielder has intimated a willingness to stay with United and sign a new contract. But Bleacher Report says Real Madrid and former club Juventus are convinced Pogba can still be tempted away from United this smmer. Real coach Zinedine Zidane remains keen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica