Sports

WAFU B Cup: Eaglets on verge of elimination

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It was more heartbreak for the country’s age grade team as the Golden Eaglets failed to win their second game at the on-going WAFU B U-17 championships.

 

After losing their first match against Cote d’Ivoire, the team was expected to get a win against Ghana and despite taking the lead in the second half; they failed to hold on as they conceded a penalty with a few minutes to the end of the game.

 

The Golden Eaglets had taken the lead through a penalty kick in the second half and looked good for the maximum three points before allowing their opponent to get a kick of their own as the game ended 1-1. The Fatai Amoo-led team  will now be praying for a Cote d’Ivoire win when they take on Ghana in the final game of the group stage.

 

It would be recalled that the Flying Eagles recorded similar results during their own competition at the same venue, drawing one and losing one as they exited the competition.

 

With the result, the team failed to qualify for the U-20 AFCON with the Golden Eaglets already treading the same parth unless a good win by the Ivoriens against Ghana in the final game of the group

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

FG can use sports to arrest youth restiveness, says Ikpeba

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former African Player of the Year Victor Ikpeba believes Nigeria could have used sports as a tool to take youths away from crime. Ikpeba noted that sport is a huge sector that could accommodate millions of youth who are jobless if properly harnessed. The former Monaco of France forward tasked the federal government to give […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Man Utd coast past Brighton to reach last eight

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Man City, Everton, Newcastle Manchester United beat Brighton for the second time in four days, with Paul Pogba scoring a free-kick to help seal their progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. On Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed a dramatic late penalty, awarded via VAR after the full-time whistle had blown, […]
Sports

UEFA League: PSG shatter Atalanta with two stoppage-time goals to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain scored twice in stoppage-time in an incredible comeback against Atalanta and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years. A night of frustration for PSG forward Neymar looked set to ensure more continental disappointment for the French champions as Atalanta led through Mario Pasalic, reports the BBC. But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica