WAFU B Cup: Eaglets on verge of elimination

It was more heartbreak for the country’s age grade team as the Golden Eaglets failed to win their second game at the on-going WAFU B U-17 championships.

After losing their first match against Cote d’Ivoire, the team was expected to get a win against Ghana and despite taking the lead in the second half; they failed to hold on as they conceded a penalty with few minutes to the end of the game.

The Golden Eaglets had taken the lead through a penalty kick in the second half and looked good for the maximum three points before allowing their opponent to get a kick of their own as the game ended 1-1.

The Fatai Amoo-led team will now be praying for a Cote d’Ivoire win when they take on Ghana in the final game of the group stage.

It would be recalled that the Flying Eagles recorded similar results during their own competition at the same venue, drawing one and losing one as they exited the competition.

With the result, the team failed to qualify for the U-20 AFCON with the Golden Eaglets already treading the same parth unless a good win by the Ivoriens against Ghana in the final game of the group.

