WAFU B Tournament: Danjuma Calls 30 Players To Falconets’ Camp

Head Coach, Chris Danjuma, has called to camp 30 play – ers as Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Fal – conets begin preparations on Monday for next month’s WAFU B U-20 Women’s Championship taking place in Ghana.

Danjuma has included some players from his FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinalists in Costa Rica as well as some from the bronze medalwinning Flamingos from the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India, alongside a couple of new faces.

Goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defenders Blessing Sunday and Miracle Usani, midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Taiwo Afolabi, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye and Flourish Sebastine are standout names from the pack.

The WAFU B U-20 Women’s Tournament will take place in Ghana from May 20 to June 4. Invited players are expected to arrive at the Serob Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Sunday, April 30.