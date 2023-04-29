WAFU B Tournament: Danjuma calls 30 players to Falconets’ camp

Head Coach, Chris Danjuma has called to camp 30 players as Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets begin preparations on Monday for next month’s WAFU B U20 Women’s Championship taking place in Ghana.

Danjuma has included some players from his FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup quarter-finalists in Costa Rica as well as some from the bronze medal-winning Flamingos from the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India, alongside a couple of new faces.

Goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defenders, Blessing Sunday and Miracle Usani, midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Taiwo Afolabi, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye and Flourish Sebastine are standout names from the pack.

The WAFU B U20 Women’s Tournament will take place in Ghana from May 20 – June 4.

Invited players are expected to arrive at the Serob Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Sunday, April 30.

Goalkeepers: Inyene Etim (Abia Angels); Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Mgbechi Anderlin (Delta Queens); Shukurat Bakare (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Shakirat Oyinlola (Naija Ratels); Alake Kasali (Bayelsa Queens); Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Nasarawa Amazons); Motunrayo Ezekiel (Naija Ratels); Chidinma Ogbuchi (Robo Queens); Blessing Sunday (Edo Queens); Monica Eleojo (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwadamilola Kuku (Osun Queens); Miracle Usani (Abia Queens)

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Esther Onyenezide (Robo Queens); Comfort Folorunsho (Delta Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Shukurat Oladipo (Robo Queens); Vera Samuel (Delta Queens); Blessing Emmanuel (Naija Ratels)

Forwards: Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Grace Ezeasor (Delta Queens); Goodness Chukwuamaka (Confluence Queens); Christabel Chiamaka (Rivers Angels); Chinaza Ogor (Delta Queens); Opeyemi Ajakaye (Robo Queens); Flourish Sebastine (Bayelsa Queens); Ehpeyon Effiom (Delta Queens)