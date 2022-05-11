WAFU B Tourney: Bosso charges F’Eagles to go for semis ticket against Burkina Faso

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has charged his wards to go all out when they face their Burkina Faso counterparts in the second group match of the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic today The Eagles defeated Ghana 2-0 in their first group match on Sunday and Bosso said they must approach their encounter against the Junior Etalons today, insisting the semifinal ticket is non-negotiable.

Both teams will take the pitch at 5pm at the Stade General Seyni Kountché, the same venue where the Flying Eagles enacted a masterclass to send African champions Ghana tumbling on Sunday. Ibrahim Muhammad and former U17 star Ahmed Abdullahi scored the goals that downed the Black Satellites. Bosso still has the full complement of his squad, and is unwilling to rest any of his regulars as he looks to make sure of a place in the last four.

“We must approach the match against Burkina Faso with even stronger determination and desire than we did for the Ghana match. A ticket to the semi finals is key at the moment, and we can then start thinking of a ticket to the final and a place in the Africa Cup of Nations next year.” Only the two finalists at the WAFU B Championship in Niamey will be eligible for next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, already scheduled to take place in Egypt February/ March.

