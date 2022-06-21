WAFU B tourney: Eaglets confront Young Elephants today in semis

Segun Bailey ABUJA Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, will on Tuesday (today) trade tackles with Cote d’Ivoire in one of the semifinal clashes of the ongoing 2023 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations WAFU Zone B qualifying competition.

The Nigerians and the Ivorians have not been goal shy in this championship, with the two teams accounting for 17 goals in only five matches between them. To set up this tie, the Golden Eaglets won both of their games to finish top of the three-team Group A. The Nduka Ugbade-tutored side lashed four goals past Ghana to record a 4-2 win over the hosts on Match Day One.

The Eaglets did not also spare neighbours Togo on Match Day Two as goals from Kevwe Iyede, Precious Williams, and Light Eke powered the Nigerians to a 3-1 triumph. If seven goals in two games showed the attacking prowess of Nigeria’s cadet team, then ten goals in three matches speak volumes of Ivory Coast’s brilliance upfront.

The Young Elephants scored twice in the 3-2 loss to Benin, claimed an emphatic 6-1 victory over Niger, and grabbed another brace when falling to a 4-2 defeat to Burkina Faso. Two losses and one win only gave the Ivorians three Group B points, but Benin’s surprise defeat to Niger on matchday three handed the Young Elephants a lucky ticket to the final four.

