WAFU B tourney: F/Eagles pledge redemption

Flying Eagles captain Mike Zaruma has vowed the team will redeem their image and make amends with all three points against arch-rivals Ghana on Wednesday. The Nigerians drew with Côte d’Ivoire in their WAFU B U20 Tournament opener on Sunday and fell short of what is expected of them. Zaruma says all members of the team have resolved to “make Nigeria proud,” redeem their image and get back in the good graces of their coaches by ensuring they triumph against bitter rivals Ghana.

“We got a bad result against Cote d’Ivoire because that was not what we expected,” said Plateau United defender Zaruma, who led the Flying Eagles on Sunday. “But we hope to make a difference against Ghana and we believe three points will make Nigeria proud and also will make ourselves happy and also our coaches.”

The WAFU B U-20 tournament in Benin Republic serves as qualifiers for next year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania, which will determine Africa’s flag bearers at the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. Nigeria were leading through Christopher Nwaeze’s second half goal and almost had victory wrapped up but the Baby Elephants struck late on, after Nwaeze saw red, to snatch a draw.

Like this: Like Loading...