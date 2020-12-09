WAFU B Tourney: Ghana beat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles

The Ghana U-20 team have qualified for the semifinal stage of the ongoing WAFU B tournament in Benin Republic following their 1-0 win over Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Wednesday.

Precious Boah’s expertly taken free-kick late in the second half was enough to give the Black Satellites the all-important victory they needed to progress.

With this slim win, Ghana has qualified for the semifinal stage of the competition and a step closer to sealing their place at Africa U-20 tournament in Mauritania next year.

Two years ago, it was Nigeria that qualified at the expense of the Ghanaians but the trend has now been reversed with the Flying Eagles now needing a miracle to sneak into the next phase.

The Flying Eagles will yet again have themselves to blame for this poor result having played better than their Ghanaian counterparts the 90 minutes.

Coach Ladan Bosso’s men twice had the ball in the net but no goals were awarded on both occasions.

The first was ruled out for offside while the second Nigeria goal was rightly disallowed for an initial handball.

Chances were far and few in the first 45 minutes but Nigeria blew most of their half-chances; ensuring that the first half ended in a goalless affair.

The second half was already dragging into a stalemate before Boah expertly converted the free-kick that left the Flying Eagles deflated.

Boah went from hero to zero minutes later when he received a second booking for non-sporting conduct to trigger his expulsion from the game.

Ghana played the remaining minutes with ten men but held on solidly to ensure they ended the game with their solitary lead.

The win qualifies Ghana for the next stage while a draw in the next game against Ivory Coast will be enough to cement first place in Group B.

For Nigeria, the only hope for them is to see Ghana beat the Young Elephants 2-0 or more.

