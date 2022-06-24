WAFU B U-17: Ugbade charges Eaglets as Nigeria, Burkina clash in final today

Golden Eaglets’ coach, Nduka Ugbade has charged his wards to display Nigeria’s fighting spirit when they clash with their Burkina Faso counterparts in the final of the WAFU B U-17 Championship today. Nigeria and Burkina Faso have picked tickets to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations taking place in Algeria next year but Ugbade warned his players not to allow that get to their heads, charging them to go for the regional title to boost their morale ahead of the African tourney.

“We are going into the final match, and we are up against Burkina Faso, a team that has won all its four matches in this competition. We have also won our three matches here but we must win the fourth and final one to clinch the trophy. Let us not allow Burkina Faso to play five matches and win all five matches. We must work assiduously to win all our four matches here to be the only undefeated team of the tournament,” Ugbade told the Golden Eaglets at a training session in Cape Coast on Wednesday.

Ugbade and the Eaglets have drawn rave reviews so far at the WAFU B U17 Championship, after scoring 10 goals in their three matches, while conceding only four, as left-back Emmanuel Michael picked up the Man-of-the-Match award in each of the three games. While Nigeria did the business in a threeteam Group A that also included hosts Ghana and Togo, Burkina Faso were in the four-team Group that included Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and Benin Republic. The Young Etalons dominated them all, and then pipped threetime world champions Ghana 1-0 in the second semi-final on Tuesday to set up a potentially explosive Final with the Golden Eaglets.

