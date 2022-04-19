Sports

WAFU B U-20 Championship: Flying Eagles camp opens as Bosso invites 40 players

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The camp of the Nigeria U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, opened yesterday with the coach of the team, Ladan Bosso, extending invitation to 40 players as the team begins preparations for the WAFU B U-20 Championship taking place in Niamey, Niger Republic.

 

In a release by the Nigeria Football federation, the players invited are to arrive the Blue Spring Hotel, opposite Ministry of Justice (Maitama), from yesterday.

 

Bosso invited four goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 17 midfielders and seven forwards as the team coach get ready to build a formidable team ahead of the competition.

 

The seven-time African champions, will play in Group B of the WAFU B Championship alongside Ghana and Burkina Faso, with the tournament scheduled to take place between May 7 and 20 in Niamey. Hosts Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin Republic will contend in Group A.

 

Only the two finalists will qualify from the WAFU B zone to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria Professional Football League and Nigeria National League players dominated the list with few players also coming from the Nigeria Nationwide

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Vatican: Pope prays for Maradona, fondly recalls meeting him

Posted on Author Reporter

    Pope Francis has remembered Diego Maradona in his prayers after learning of the soccer legend’s death on Wednesday, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the pope, after being informed of Maradona’s death, “thinks back fondly to the times they met in these years and remembers him in prayer.” He said […]
Sports

GTBank Masters Cup Season 9: Eko Boys, Lead Forte Garden crowned champions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Forte Garden crowned champions ifteen months after the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause to one of Nigeria’s illustrious grassroots football competitions, the GTBank Masters Cup returned on Thursday, June 17 to decide the winners of the 9th season. The final and third-place matches for the male and female category were played on June 17 and […]
Sports

Controversy trails ministry’s 60-man sports icons’ list

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Many discordant tunes have trailed the recently released list of 60 sports icons by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. The ministry unveiled the 60 icons at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday, with the icons cutting across various sports and administrators. The event which is in celebration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica