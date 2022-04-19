WAFU B U-20 Championship: Flying Eagles camp opens as Bosso invites 40 players

The camp of the Nigeria U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, opened yesterday with the coach of the team, Ladan Bosso, extending invitation to 40 players as the team begins preparations for the WAFU B U-20 Championship taking place in Niamey, Niger Republic.

In a release by the Nigeria Football federation, the players invited are to arrive the Blue Spring Hotel, opposite Ministry of Justice (Maitama), from yesterday.

Bosso invited four goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 17 midfielders and seven forwards as the team coach get ready to build a formidable team ahead of the competition.

The seven-time African champions, will play in Group B of the WAFU B Championship alongside Ghana and Burkina Faso, with the tournament scheduled to take place between May 7 and 20 in Niamey. Hosts Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin Republic will contend in Group A.

Only the two finalists will qualify from the WAFU B zone to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria Professional Football League and Nigeria National League players dominated the list with few players also coming from the Nigeria Nationwide

