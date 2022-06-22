Sports

WAFU B U17: Golden Eaglets qualify for Africa U-17 Cup of Nations

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

For the second time in less than one month, Nigeria underscored its stature in youth football on the African continent as five-time world champions Golden Eaglets reached the finals of the 2023 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in style. Two goals by deadball expert Emmanuel Michael and a glancing header by Abubakar Idris Abdullahi condemned the U17 boys of Cote d’Ivoire to a 1-3 defeat in the first semi-final of the ongoing WAFU B U17 Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana Yet, the Eaglets uncharacteristically conceded first when Yan Diomande scored from the penalty spot in the very first minute after a foul in the Nigerian box.

The Nigerian boys launched onslaught after onslaught and were rewarded at the half-hour mark when Emmanuel Michael, who scored a spectacular goal from a 22-yard free-kick in the opening match against hosts Ghana, found the range off another free-kick from the right-wing. Thirteen minutes later, Nigeria were ahead for the first time in the encounter when Michael, again from a free-kick at the edge of the box, blindsided goalkeeper Mohamed Cisse with an intelligent attempt that swept past the static wall.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

