WAFU B U17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets shoot down Ghana’s Black Starlets in Cape Coast

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets were imperious as they dominated and eventually overpowered hosts Ghana 4-2 on Saturday in the opening match of this year’s WAFU B U17 Championship taking place in Cape Coast, Ghana.

The five-time world champions started off from where the country’s U20 Boys, Flying Eagles left off against Ghana’s Black Satellites at the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niger Republic last month, where the wards of Coach Ladan Bosso hammered their Ghanaian counterparts in the opening match on their way to the title.

Wing back Emmanuel Michael set the Golden Eaglets on the way with a ferocious free-kick from some 23 yards in the 12th minute, which the Ghanaian goalkeeper, Ahmed Amadu Dembaram, had no answer to.

Nigeria doubled the lead just a minute before half time through forward Precious Tonye Williams, ensuring they went into recess on the ascendancy against the host nation in the coastal town.

Nigeria’s advantage was extended further in the 51st minute by Jubril Opeyemi Azeez, but the Starlets reduced the deficit seven minutes later when substitute Abdul Razak Salifu got the better of goalkeeper Richard Odoh.

The Eaglets would not relent and in the 77th minute, midfielder Ebube Wisdom Okere netted to make it 4-1 for Nigeria.

A momentary loss of concentration in the vital area led to Nigeria conceding a penalty with two minutes to the end, which was put away and cut Nigeria’s advantage to two goals.

With the victory, the Eaglets top Group A of the championship ahead of their clash with Togo on Tuesday. Victory over the Togolese will guarantee Nigeria a spot in the tournament semi-finals.

Group B is made up of Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.

 

