WAFU B U17 Tourney: Six-pointer Eaglets qualify for semis

Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU B U17 Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana on Tuesday after a 3-1 defeat of Togo’s Junior Sparrow Hawks handed Nduka Ugbade’s wards six maximum points from two matches in a three-team pool.

Hosts Ghana, who received a 4-2 plastering by five-time world champions Nigeria on the opening day, can now not earn more than three points with their only remaining game against the Togolese on Friday. The Togolese have similar arithmetical chances in the campaign. Either can only come second behind the rampaging Eaglets.

On Tuesday, the Golden Eaglets took off from where they ended against the Ghanaians, also three-time world champions, when Kevwe Iyede beat goalkeeper Komlan Ignace Kiti for Nigeria’s first goal in the 10th minute.

Captain Precious Tonye Williams added another in the 22nd minute, and that was how it ended in the first half.

In the 75th minute, the Togolese cut the deficit in half, but Light Eke, who also scored Nigeria’s last goal in the 4-2 thrashing of Ghana on Saturday, struck with nine minutes to go to ensure a handsome win for Nigeria.

The semi-final matches will be played on Monday.

 

