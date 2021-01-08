WAFU U-17: Criticism’ll ‘kill’ Eaglets, Manu Garba warns

Amoo promises better outing against Ghana

World Cup=winning coach Manu Garba has urged support for the Golden Eaglets after the team lost 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game of ongoing WAFU U-17 tournament in Togo. The coach Fatai Amoo-tutored side are precariously facing the prospect of not making it to the U-17 AFCON if they fail to beat Ghana in their second match. Garba who led the team to success at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013 said harsh words against the youngsters could further erode their confidence level ahead of the tie.

“They just need to psyche the players up, and give them confidence too, let them put in everything too to make sure we beat Ghana. All we need is a win even if it is 1-0. “So whatever happens between Ghana and CIV we will have a chance to progress. And I think the board members that are there need to talk to the team and psyche them up because at this level you don’t need to shout on them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amoo has assured Nigerians his side would put up an improved performance when they face Ghana on Sunday. Amoo told the team’s media officer, Francis Achi in Lome after the defeat that the boys lost to the Ivorians due to lack of exposure that led to jittery during the encounter.

“It was a very difficult game for my boys and given the fact that they’re a bit jittery due to lack of exposure. We played against a more formidable side during the preparations. The boys are good players and that means we have to go back and make sure that necessary corrections are made before the next game,” he said.

