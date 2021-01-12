Sports

WAFU U-17 tourney: Hope rises for Eaglets as axe falls on Togo

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Golden Eaglets’ hopes of playing a further part in the WAFU B U-17 AFCON qualifiers despite their two disappointing results may have received a big boost after host nation Togo were disqualified from the competition for fielding a player, who failed an MRI age test.

 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) communicated Togo’s disqualification yesterday in a memo to the Togo FA.

 

The correspondence stated that going by Article 27.4 of the tournament rules and regulations Togo have been disqualified and the results of the two matches they have so far played have been cancelled.

 

The results of the MRI age test for the teams in Group B – Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire – will be known tomorrow, a top official said.

 

Togo is in the other A and CAF may need to review the results so far recorded before arriving the four teams that qualify for the semifinal

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

