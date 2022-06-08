Sports

WAFU U-17 Tourney: Ugbade confident as Golden Eaglets depart for Cape Coast

Golden Eaglets head coach, Nduka Ugbade, has exuded confidence in the ability of his team to have a good outing at the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana. The Golden Eaglets are in Group A alongside hosts, Ghana and Togo.

The five-time world champions will open their campaign against hosts Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday. Ugbade, who has picked 20 players with five more players on standby after an intensive screening exercise at the FIFA Goal Project, Abuja is in a buoyant mood ahead of the competition.

“I am happy with the squad that we have been able to come up with, and I can say confidently that we are going to Ghana to do the nation proud,” he told thenff.com. “Our primary objective is to earn a ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, and then we go full throttle for the trophy. Nigeria has a pedigree in U-17 football and we cannot afford to disappoint.”

 

