WAFU U-20: Late start won’t affect F’Eagles – Bosso

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has maintained that starting the preparation late will not affect the team just as the team will depart the country today for Niger to intensify preparations for the tournament. The camping exercise started last week and Bosso has been able to trim the team down to 30 players. The Nigeria side has been drawn alongside Ghana and Niger has intensified its readiness with a series of friendly matches. While speaking ahead of the competition, Bosso admitted that their group opponents have been in camp since late last year but believed it would not affect their performance.

“Being drawn in the same group with Ghana and Burkina Faso is not going to be easy, but my experience from the last edition has taught me some lessons. I hope to work on them and excel. I know Ghana and Burkina Faso have been in camp since last year, that will not worry us as we are leaving no stone unturned to get the best out of the boys,” he said. Nigeria’s contingent will fly into Niamey on Thursday for the WAFU B contest and the NFF has arranged two friendly matches in Niamey to put the team in premium shape and readiness for the competition proper

