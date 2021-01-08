WAFU U17: Ajiboye blames Eaglets loss on late preparations

Former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye has blamed Golden Eaglets 0-1 loss to Baby Elephants on late preparations ahead of the tournament. The Nigeria U17 lost 0-1 to Cote d’Ivoire in their group B opener on Wednesday at the ongoing WAFU U17 championship in Lome, Togo. The loss, means, the five-time world champions must beat Ghana with at least two goals to erase the one goal deficit and have three points before standing a chance of progressing to the semifinals of the zonal competition.

Ajiboye, who was in the goal when Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2007, stated that they spent six months in camp which helped the team to bond and understand each other and that propelled them to rule the world.

“The major problem the Golden Eaglets have is late preparation for the tournament. During our time, before any major tournament, we were in camp for six months in Abuja and Ijebu Ode. Early and long time camping helped us to understand and bond together as a team.” He advised the Nigeria Football Federation NFF to organise national U-12 and U-13 championship for easy scouting of players who are below the age of 17 and good enough to progress and represent Nigeria at the U-17 competition.

