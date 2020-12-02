Sports

WAFU U20 Tourney: Sanusi charges F’ Eagles to be focused

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr Mohammed Sanusi on Monday paid a visit to the camp of the U20 National Boys Team, Flying Eagles, who are on the final leg of preparations for the WAFU B U20 Tournament.

 

Sanusi, who was in Benin Republic where he was match commissioner for a CAF Confederations Cup match in Cotonou as well as put finishing touches to the Flying Eagles’ accommodation and welfare issues for the WAFU B Tournament, charged the players to do Nigeria proud.

 

Citing experiences playing in African tournaments, the General Secretary told the players they have to be physically and mentally ready for the challenge ahead.

“I must, first of all, congratulate you for being selected among all the players that came to try out for selection to represent Nigerian in the WAFU competition,” he said.

 

“You must use this a springboard to show your coaches and Nigerians that it was not a mistake that you were picked to represent the country. I must warn you it will not be easy.

 

You have to try your best to be mentally and physically ready for the matches because it will not be eas

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

