Wage: NLC to embark on strike in defaulting states

Organised labour has resolved to embark on strike in all states where the N30,000 minimum wage was yet to be implemented. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, yesterday in Abuja, described failure of some state governments to implement the new national minimum wage and minimum pension as an act of criminality and betrayal of office.

The communiqué signed by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, stated that some state governments were also yet to conclude negotiations on consequential salary adjustment owing to the new national minimum wage.

It said: “The NEC warned that it would take very drastic action against state governments that have refused to pay the new national minimum wage and minimum pension which benefit had already been eroded by the escalating inflation in the country. “The NEC also resolved to view the refusal to pay the new national minimum wage by state governments as demanded by the law as an act of criminality, betrayal of the oath of office sworn by state chief executives and a dangerous adventure in anarchy. “The NEC-in-Session directed all states where the national minimum wage of N30,000 is yet to be paid to immediately proceed on industrial action.”

Disturbed over the rising cases of anti-union practices by some employers, NEC resolved to picket the premises of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for three days, and issue a 14-day ultimatum to the management of Turkish Airline and Caverton Helicopter to reinstate all sacked trade union executives and desist from further anti-union actions. NEC, while calling on banks in Nigeria to desist from what it described as “modern-day slavery,” the act of imposing unrealistic revenue targets on employees, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to direct all bank management in Nigeria to constitute the employers’ representative body, the Nigeria Employers Association of Banks and Allied Institutions, to ensure seamless collective bargaining machinery in the banking industry.

The NLC equally called for the review of the power sector privatization programme which was said to be overdue, reduction of the cost of gas to 1.5 cents, the scrapping of the use of U.S. and Nigeria inflation rates to determine the cost of gas to GenCos, and the establishment of an oversight taskforce outside the purview of NERC and Dis- Cos to monitor and ensure strict compliance to the mass deployment of meters to the masses. While calling for the rehabilitation and revamping of the nation’s local refineries, the NEC resolved to reject deregulation as long as it was import-driven. They further urged the Nigerian government to find ways and means to shield Nigerian citizens from the volatilities in the international crude oil market.

The Communiqué further reads: “The NEC also demanded that the template used in determining the pump price of PMS, which includes inbuilt charges and inflationary trend, should be reviewed to the benefit of Nigerians. “NEC called for modular refineries in order to bring down the price of diesel.”

