Wages should be higher than bag of rice – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Anambra State yesterday decried the poor workers’ wage in the country, stating that the minimum wage should be higher than N50, 000 that is the current price of a bag of rice. The congress lamented the economic situation in the country and urged governments at all levels to upgrade workers remunerations to living wages capable of addressing their challenges.

NLC Chairperson in the state, Chinwe Orizu, who made the call yesterday at the opening of a three-day NLC Leadership Training Workshop held in Awka with the theme; “The Role of Labour in the Growth and Development of Nigeria’s Economy,” stressed the needs for prompt promotion and payment of workers emoluments. Orizu said: “We are appealing to federal, state and local governments and other employers to provide decent working environments to their workers. We’re also demanding for the prompt promotion of workers and that the financial benefits accruing to that should come immediately. It is not fair for one to wait for months or years to be paid one’s financial benefits after one’s promotion.

