Waging war against domestic violence in Nigeria

Neighbours of Mr. Lawali Danladi and wife, Zulai Lawal, were used to their constant fighting and squabbling. But on March 31, 2021, Danladi’s attack on his wife over an argument concerning pap, snowballed, leading to death. The incident, which occurred at the Rafi Lafi Local Government Area of Niger State, threw everyone into a state of shock. In the middle of the attack, Zulai collapsed and lost consciousness.

She was quickly rushed to the hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival. A similar case occurred on April 13, 2021, but this time it happened in the Ajah area of Lagos State. On that fateful day, the police arrested Anthony Ikpeama for allegedly beating his pregnant wife into a state of coma. He was further alleged to have infiltrated the hospital where medical experts were attempting to resuscitate her with an oxygen mask and then removed it while nobody was watching, leading to her death. The deceased, identified as Adaeze Ikpeama, 28, was said to have suffered constant beatings in the hands of Anthony until her death.

Adaeze, a lawyer and mother of two, was six months pregnant when she died. Anthony, however, had repeatedly denied the allegation of killing his wife or removing her oxygen mask. The two cases; Zulai and Adaeze, were instances of violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Tragically, there are so many women and girls in similar situations. Numerous women and girls in Nigeria have passed or are passing through battering, which often resulted in mortality. Those lucky to survive are left with severe physical and mental injuries. According to experts, VAWG is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today. The burden of violence women face in the country is captured in a recent survey which reveals that most women separated from their spouses due to physical violence.

According to the survey, 49 per cent of women in these categories experienced such violence from age 15. For married women, physical violence is less likely, with 28 percent of sampled married women experiencing physical violence from age 15. How to address issues that have to do with VAWG was the focus of a four-day media dialogue on Ethical Reporting and Advocacy to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls. The programme was organised by the Spotlight Initiative Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, in collaboration with UNICEF.

The Spotlight Initiative is a global, multi-year partnership between the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN), aimed at eliminating all forms of VAWGs. The five UN agencies working with Spotlight Initiative are: UNDP, UN Women, UNFPA, UNICEF and UNESCO.

UNICEF Chief of Lagos Office, Muhammad Okorie, explained that although a lot of VAWGs occurred in Nigeria, majority of the female survivors, do not lodge complaints concerning their ordeals. This, he noted, often paved the way for perpetrators to go unpunished. Okorie, while stressing that VAWGs was a global issue, added that this trend threatens women and often prevents them from achieving their full potential. He noted that before now, more than half of the women that were victimised in the area of sexual and other forms of violence neither complained nor reported their experiences. He said that it was now imperative to work towards changing the trend.

Okorie further stated: “We’re counting on the media to champion this course. If we can’t eradicate this problem, at least we can reduce it to the barest minimum. The media is in a vantage position to reach a larger audience since it has more access through reportage to speak to stakeholders.” Okorie noted that this was part of the reason many such abuses of women and girls continue, prompting the global community to intervene through the Spotlight Initiative to end the scourge. Also, conversations on how to stop or curtail VAWGs have also prompted questions on why these negative practices persisted in Nigeria.

Experts have also argued that a cultural practice in many tribal settlements in the country was among factors driving such violence. Going by those cultures, women, particularly those in marital and spousal relationships, are perceived as inferior to their male counterparts. In cases of conflict between couples, it is believed that the male could impose disciplinary actions on the female, which can involve the male beating his spouse. These negative attitudes are very common in both rural and urban settings. Institutions such as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) often fail to address the impact of these deeply rooted practices.

This explains why some uninformed policemen and women referred to female battered survivors, who lodged formal complaints at police stations, back home to settle with their spouses. Such cases are often classified as ‘family matters.’ Hence, communities harbouring these incidents are replete with; “Madam, go back home and settle with your husband,” and “This is a family matter.” In spite of failure of some institutions to address some of these cases, most of the women survivors had been through severe physical, emotional and psychological injuries, some of which resulted in fatality. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), violence against women is one of the most common abuses of human rights.

Its scope includes forced marriages, rape, sexual harassment, intimidation at work and in educational institutions, forced pregnancies, forced abortions, trafficking and forced prostitution. The most common acts of violence against women in Nigeria are physical violence, harmful traditional practices, emotional and psychological violence, socio-economic violence and violence against non-combatant women in conflict situations. On an individual level, gender based violence (GBV) leads to psychological trauma, and can have mental, behavioural and physical consequences for survivors.

In many parts of Nigeria, there is poor access to formal psychosocial or even medical support, which means that many survivors are unable to access the clinical help they need. UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Denis Onoise, represented by Foluke Omoworare, a UNICEF consultant on Spotlight Initiative, said the perpetrators are everywhere and are mostly relations of the children they inflict violence upon. She said: “They are the people that are known to those they violate and these include parents, caregivers’ teachers and neighbours, amongst others. For wom-en, the culprits of violence are usually spouses and intimate partners.”

The Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Lagos State, Mr. Waheed Ishola, disclosed that violence against women and the girl-child had been viewed globally as a major public health concern. He added that the NOA, Lagos State Directorate in collaboration with UNICEF, has organised series of community engagement activities, ranging from community dialogue sessions on rape, sexual exploitation and physical abuse of women in selected communities. According to Ishola, in 2020, community dialogue sessions centred on the dangers of wife battery, abuse of women and the need to end VAWGs.

He explained: “Part of the activities to end the violence involved the establishment of community surveillance teams within various communities. The identification of early warning system for violence against women (VAW), the identification and selection of surveillance team members as well as empowering them to identify cases, and necessary follow up with regard to reporting existing cases to law enforcement agents and the procurement of medical treatment for injured persons.” Ishola said NOA created necessary awareness on the prevalence and dangers of physical abuse against women and the girl-child.

NOA mobilised active participation of community stakeholders in curbing physical abuse and the neglect of children. It also drew the attention of parents and communities to the implications of violence and violation of the rights and privileges of women, children and the girl-child. Highlighting some of the challenges affecting putting an end to VAWGs, Omoworare lamented that some policemen tried to sabotage survivors when cases were reported. She urged journalists to amplify such cases. “All the problems cannot be solved at once. Once you identify a case, link up with the social worker who is trained to handle that,” said Omoworare.

