Wailings, lamentations as church leaders, parents pray for abducted Bethel students

It was a sorrowful sight to behold in Kaduna yesterday as parents of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School openly cried and lamented the ordeal their children are going through. The parents, who gathered at the school premises at Maraban Rido, accompanied by church leaders and some officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) prayed and cried for God’s interventions. The prayer lasted for over three hours as parents and orphans took turns to call on God to bring back the students safely.

Speaking shortly after the prayers, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, declared that the church will not pay ransom for the release of the 121 students. Akanji said the church does not believe in paying ransom to bandits and in the over 166 years of the church operating schools in Nigeria it has not paid any ransom.

He also said the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, had assured him that everything would be done to ensure the return of the students. Bandits had invaded the school on Monday at about 11pm and abducted the students. According Akanji: “As as a church we do not believe that people who are free should be taken and then we should go and pay for them.

That is the position, we do not believe in that, we do not practice it, and we have not been doing that.” Now that they have been taken away, we have called upon God for intervention and we believe our God is sufficient.” The president of the church also called on those in leadership positions to do something about the security situation across the country. He said: “We do not have security in our hands and therefore, we have called on the governor of Kaduna State to ensure that these children are released and when I spoke with him, he made a promise that he will do his best.

“I am trusting that he will make good his words as a governor and as one who is in charge of the security of the state. That is what we are trusting God to do for us. We are looking up to God to touch the governor and use the security agencies to bring our children. We are not looking at paying ransom as the way for the release of the children”, Akanji said. Speaking further, he said the federal and the Kaduna State government may think they are doing their best, but their best is not enough.

On his part, the Chairman of Kaduna State chapter of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, lamented the trauma the school children are going through in the hands of the bandits. “Every right thinking human being would be worried when innocent children go through this trauma. In Kaduna state you all know, our governor has been governing us with propaganda. He says what he cannot do, he intimidates our pastors. Some of our pastors are afraid to tell him the truth. If they speak, they go to their homes in the morning to tell them don’t be like Hayab. Today we have 121 children in the hands of criminals.”

