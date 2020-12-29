Waiting for the AfCFTA to begin

Inside Abuja

Some women entrepreneurs are planning to take advantage of the liberalized continental free trade as well as face possible challenges that may emerge. CALEB ONWE reports

 

As the African Continental Free Trade Area( AfCFTA) kicks off on January 1, 2021, different groups have been strategizing to take advantage of the programme. Some stakeholders of the Small and Micro Enterprises ( SME) in Nigeria recently initiated moves to prepare local producers of goods for the possible competition and other challenges that may hit the markets within the region.

 

The stakeholders said that indeed the trade opportunity was coming to showcase the strength of African entrepreneurs in differs way, and must be fully maximised. Initiator of Arahah Famers Market in Nigeria, Mrs. Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia recently launched a platform to get rural women on board where the prospect of the free trade could be harnessed effectively.

 

Msheilia said Nigeria had no better time than now to prepare for the competition and other challenges, which the liberalized regional trade, would bring to producers from the participating countries. She said that women entrepreneurs could leap to greater heights and also emerge at the global stage to compete favourably with others. According to her, Nigeria needs to upscale it’s small, micro and medium enterprises potentials to ensure adequate maximization of the benefits of the trade agreement. Msheilia explained that part of plans was to train women producers of local goods on global packaging standards. She noted that the monthly informal market will also provide consumers with discount prices on locally produced goods, as well as opportunity for micro enterprises promoters to interface and get skills need for the international trade.

 

 

According to her, the informal market established in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment in collaboration with Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( ACCI) has identified several Nigerian local goods that will earn the country huge foreign exchange in the global export market. “The concept of Arahah market is to make good quality Indigenous materials available directly from the producers, either farmers or micro and small enterprises to the general public.

 

“This, our partners ACCI, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment are all working collectively to create a better market for locally produced goods. We want local producers to meet the standards and need of the consumers and be able to compete from the 1st of January 2021 when African Continental Free Trade Agreement kicks off,” she said.

 

Inside Abuja also learnt that the government had also established a robust link with other stakeholders that are strategizing to access the trade benefits coming from the global business agenda. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, Dr. Nasir-Sani Gwarzo, said the Ministry has resolved to provide all logistics support to entrepreneurs that want to promote local goods at the regional free trade. Inside Abuja learnt that government was already anchoring a programme tagged ”

 

Buy and Utilise made in Nigeria, to ensure that all citizens become faithful patrons of what is produced in the country. Deputy Director of Commodities in the Ministry, Mr. Kaura Irimiya, at the launch of the Arahah Famers Market , said it was a strategy for Nigerians to benefit from the coming regional free trade.

 

Inside Abuja further gathered that the Ministry was already working with other stakeholders, especially women entrepreneurs  to prepare local Small and medium enterprises operators for the take off of the Trade Agreement that Nigeria has signed.

 

“As a Ministry we have a responsibility to train them and lead them to produce the right quality for the market. Some of these local products are exportable, we have seen good packages, we also hope that with time they will improve,” he said. According to him, establishing the Arahah Famers Market was a good idea that could further boost the opportunity that women have to learn all the nittygritty of a free trade.

 

He commended the initiators of the informal market and also advocated for its expansion to other parts of the country. ” May I request the initiators of this laudable initiative to ensure that other communities both in the FCT and beyond also enjoy this rear opportunity.

 

“It is important to note that the multiplier effect of this initiative will no doubt affect positively the level of production, employment, income, wealth creation and significant reduction in poverty as well as curb social vices, particularly among the youth of properly handled,” he said.

